Weather Alert Day: More flash flooding and severe weather possible Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After storms and downpours caused flooding and some isolated wind damage on Wednesday, we could do it all again today.

The 22News Storm Team has declared Thursday another Weather Alert Day ahead of the potential for more hazardous weather.

The main concern today into early this evening is again for flash flooding due to very heavy rain and slow moving storms. A few storms may also be strong or severe with some isolated wind damage possible. Small hail isn’t out of the question, but it’s not very likely.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

TIMING:

Early to mid-morning: Scattered showers, some briefly heavy downpours and an isolated thunderstorm.

Late morning: Isolated shower or storm, but mainly dry

Afternoon-early evening: Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Late evening & overnight: Occasional showers

THREATS:

MAIN THREAT: Heavy rain causing flash flooding and lightning

SECONDARY THREAT: A few strong or severe storms could possibly bring isolated wind damage or small hail

SAFETY & PREPAREDNESS:

If a road is covered in water, “turn around, don’t drown”

If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to a storm to get struck by lightning. Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm.

If a Severe Thunderstorm develops, tree damage and power outages would be possible.

Stay with 22News on air and have the 22News Storm Team Weather App to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather. Download here.

Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England