Springfield police searching for suspect in hit-and-run of teen bicyclist

Driver took off south on Island Pond Road toward Allen Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Island Pond Road Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News a 16-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck by a car on Island Pond Road across from Rite Aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, with what Delaney says may be a broken arm and leg.

The suspect allegedly kept driving south on Island Pond Road toward Allen Street and is described as being an old Hispanic man with grey hair and beard.

The vehicle involved is described as an old, red Buick.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.

