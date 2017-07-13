Source to Sea Jump in Journey

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Source to Sea River Jump in Journey has 17 events spread all along the CT River in a 15 day span, and Connecticut River Conservancy Executive Director, Andrew Fisk visited the show to talk about the adventure!
