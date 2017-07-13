Six Flags New England hosts roller coaster charity event

By Published: Updated:

AGAMWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For some people, riding roller coasters at Six Flags New England Thursday was more about charity than thrill.

Anyone who rode all 13 coasters at Six Flags received 100 tickets to donate to a charity of their choice.

Mass Appeal host Lauren Zenzie participated in the event. She will be donating her 100 tickets to the Make A Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Zenzie told 22News, “One of my main objectives of my job on Mass Appeal is to be able to help the community and make people smile, and the fact that I get to come to Six Flags New England and ride roller coasters in exchange for tickets for my charity of choice is just so rewarding.”

You can watch Lauren Zenzie ride the roller coasters tomorrow at 11 a.m. on Mass Appeal.

