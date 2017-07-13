Roadwork crews catching up after damaging rain in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction crews are continuing their work on Hampden Street in Chicopee Thursday morning, despite being set back by Wednesday’s rain.

Hampden Street is closed each day this week from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for asphalt grinding and sidewalk construction.

Wednesday’s rain posed challenges for construction workers, but crews are catching up on work Thursday.

It’s estimated the project will last at least two more weeks.

22News Reporter Sy Becker stopped by the construction site this morning and will bring you updates on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.