Remains found in Pennsylvania search

(NBC News) The search for four missing Pennsylvania men has taken a grisly turn. Investigators have discovered human remains buried together in a common grave.

One of the four missing men has been identified, and police have a man in custody they are calling a person of interest.

Authorities continue to scour the 90 acre farm where the remains were found in a 12-foot-deep grave.

Authorities have confirmed the remains of one of the four missing men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, were found in the grave.

Finnocchiaro, Jimi Tar Patrick, Mark Sturgis, and Tom Meo, all went missing nearly a week ago.

Police are not yet identifying the other remains.

Authorities have been combing part of a 90 acre farm owned by the parents of 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, identified as a person of interest in the case.

DiNardo was arrested Wednesday for trying to to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.

