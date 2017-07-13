Rapper DMX charged with tax fraud

NEW YORK (WWLP) – Internationally known artist and actor Earl Simmons, also known as DMX or X, has been arrested for being involved in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said the 46-year-old rapper from Yonkers, New York took various steps to conceal his income from the IRS and others, including filing a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that listed his income as unknown for 2011 and 2012, and as $10,000 for 2013.

“For years, Earl Simmons, the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim stated in a news release. “But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit ‘X Gon’ Give it to Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS. Far from it, DMX allegedly went out of his way to evade taxes, including by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in other’s names and paying personal expenses largely in cash.”

DMX is charged with 14 counts including one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.

One of the charges carries a maximum sentence of three years and the other charges each carry a maximum sentence of five years.