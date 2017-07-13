Pet of the Week: Shiloh the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to Shiloh – who is looking for a loving place to call home. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communication for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Shiloh, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Background:

Shiloh is a sweet guy who’s 5 years old. He came to Dakin because pets weren’t allowed where his family was moving to. Shiloh enjoys other dogs but we don’t know his history of living with cats (we can check that if you have a cat). He’s an ideal first dog if you’ve never had a canine before, and he’s a fine walking buddy.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35851667

News/Other Events:

Basic Manners for Adult Dogs Class Starts this Saturday! – The “building block” of all dog training classes, our Basic Manners for Adult Dogs class, will begin Saturday, July 15 at 2pm in Springfield at 171 Union Street. Dogs must be be friendly around or ignore other dogs and people in class.

This 5-week course will cover the following:

Be relaxed and settled near you

Greet visitors politely

Walk attentively on a leash

Come when you call

Sit, down, stay

Leave items alone on your cue

And more!

When It’s All Going to the Dogs: Estate Planning for Your Pet

Most American adults have not prepared a will, and more than half of us have pets. Dakin is holding 2 FREE workshops that show people how to address your pet’s welfare and future.

July 25 – Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield at 6pm

July 27 – Jones Library, 43 Amity Street, Amherst at 6pm

Join us and presenter Gina M. Barry, Attorney at Law, from Bacon Wilson P.C. to learn about (among other topics):

– Key final questions that should be answered to address your pet’s welfare and their future.

– Choosing continued care and your final decisions regarding your pets.

– How to include and structure your will to ensure care for your animals and their legal status in regards to your estate plan.

– A discussion around Pet Trusts and special provisions to support and protect your beloved furry family member.

– Necessary documents to include to protect your pets.

These seminars are free and open to the public. Limited seating; online registration is required at http://bit.ly/2tyvuBU

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org