Numerous unlocked cars entered in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after they received at least 20 reports of car break-ins in neighborhoods near downtown.
Westfield detectives told 22News most of the cars entered have been left unlocked, and that it’s likely there are more unreported cases.
In a Facebook posting earlier this week, Westfield detectives said nearby locked cars were not broken into.
Westfield isn’t the only community dealing with break-ins. Police in West Springfield, Longmeadow, Southwick, and Whatley have also warned about recent breaking and entering incidents as well.
