Numerous unlocked cars entered in Westfield

Nearby locked cars were not broken into

Sy Becker Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after they received at least 20 reports of car break-ins in neighborhoods near downtown.

Westfield detectives told 22News most of the cars entered have been left unlocked, and that it’s likely there are more unreported cases.

In a Facebook posting earlier this week, Westfield detectives said nearby locked cars were not broken into.

Westfield isn’t the only community dealing with break-ins. Police in West Springfield, Longmeadow, Southwick, and Whatley have also warned about recent breaking and entering incidents as well.

Multiple police departments investigating recent home, car break-ins

22News Reporter Sy Becker is in Westfield this morning speaking with police and residents in the area of the break-ins. Hear their story on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

Related:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s