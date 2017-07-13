Numerous unlocked cars entered in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after they received at least 20 reports of car break-ins in neighborhoods near downtown.

Westfield detectives told 22News most of the cars entered have been left unlocked, and that it’s likely there are more unreported cases.

In a Facebook posting earlier this week, Westfield detectives said nearby locked cars were not broken into.

Westfield isn’t the only community dealing with break-ins. Police in West Springfield, Longmeadow, Southwick, and Whatley have also warned about recent breaking and entering incidents as well.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is in Westfield this morning speaking with police and residents in the area of the break-ins. Hear their story on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

Related: