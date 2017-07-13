Multiple police departments investigating recent home, car break-ins

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in four western Massachusetts communities are investigating car and house break-ins.

Longmeadow is among four of the towns where police are warning residents to lock their homes and cars due to the recent crimes.

Longmeadow, Southwick, West Springfield, and Whately Police have all warned about break-ins in town this week.

Longmeadow Police say the most recent break-in was early Wednesday morning at a Morgan Ridge home. They say the suspect was scared off by the home’s alarm system, but did manage to kick in a window.

Southwick and West Springfield police are also investigating car and house break ins.

West Springfield police say thieves have been targeting homes on Ashley Street, Plateau Avenue, and South Boulevard, close to the railroad crossing on Front Street. They said most of the break-ins there have occurred overnight and early in the morning

There’s also been several break-ins in Whately over the last month. Whately police say you can fill out a request for house check on their website and officers will check on the home periodically when you’re away on vacation or just out of town for a few days.

Besides locking up ,experts say good lighting around your house and house and window alarm systems can help keep burglars away.

