Man pleads guilty in scheme to get fraudulent tax refunds

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to collect fraudulent tax refunds.

The U.S. Justice Department said 45-year-old Furvio Flete-Garcia, of Lawrence, admitted guilt during his trial Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Sept. 25.

Authorities said Flete-Garcia obtained personal information from residents of Puerto Rico and hired other people to file fraudulent tax returns using the information.

He and others in the scheme would cash the resulting tax refunds at cash-checking businesses for a percentage of their face value.

Charges against Flete-Garcia included conspiring to defraud the IRS, theft of government property, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Another man charged in the scheme pleaded guilty in April 2016. Juan Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8.