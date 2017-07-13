Man arrested for 4th OUI offense in Greenfield

Dana Larson facing other charges including operating a motor vehicle as to endanger lives

By Published:
Photo courtesy Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Turners Falls man was arrested during a traffic stop in Greenfield Wednesday night for his fourth OUI offense.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, 58-year-old Dana Larson was traveling south on Chapman Street around 7:30 p.m., when an officer monitoring traffic in the area saw him drive into the lane of oncoming northbound traffic.

Police say the officer had to slam on his brakes to avoid being hit by Larson’s blue convertible.

Larson was pulled over on Pleasant Street, where he was arrested for OUI of alcohol, his fourth offense.

He is being charged with OUI, marked lanes violation, and operating a motor vehicle as to endanger lives.

Larson’s bail has been set at $1,500.

 

