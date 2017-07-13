King Ward Coach Lines celebrates successful year

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become a tradition for King Ward Coach Lines to toss a mid-summer thank you party for passengers.

More than 400 people enjoyed food and entertainment at their Chicopee complex on Thursday. Local residents were treated to vendors, a prize wheel, complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs, and a special musical guest appearance. 

President Dennis King told 22News, this has been a big year for this western Massachusetts based carrier.

“We’re doing very well, having a record year. We have a lot of repeat business. We have a lot of nice contracts, we do a lot of college athletics, that’s kind of our base too,” King said.

King said his bus company makes its greatest geographic impact from Quebec City to Washington D.C.

