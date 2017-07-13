Kick Back Lounge could lose liquor and entertainment licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nightclub in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood could lose its liquor and entertainment licenses.

22news found out it was deadly violence that led to the club’s licenses being in jeopardy.

Last month two men were shot and killed outside the “Kick Back Lounge” in Springfield.

The nightclub in the city’s pine point neighborhood has had trouble in the past.

Now neighbors are hoping the city can either put an end to the trouble or the club itself.

“These are good people and they want to stay in the neighborhood, they’ve been here some of them for 60 years,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News.

Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner John Barbieri, and other city officials met with residents to address the continued late night “quality of life” disruptions in Pine Point.

Mayor Sarno called for this hearing, and a review of the establishment’s entertainment and liquor licenses.

“Now I’ll await the final hearing right up and I’ll make a decision at that point and time,” Mayor Sarno told 22News. “You know I have gone after places and shut them down, only to be overturned by other court entities.”

Neighbors were invited to speak, but none of them wanted to speak with 22News on camera.

Two public hearings were held Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Mayor Sarno expects to make a decision about the “Kick Back Lounge’s” licenses within the next week.

The nightclub was temporarily shut down last month after the deadly shootings.

