How many OUI violations does it take to lose your license?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police arrested a Turners Falls man suspected of drunk driving. It was his fourth OUI.

22News spoke with law enforcement officers to find out how many OUI offenses it takes before you lose your license.

According to state law, you could be sentenced to 2.5 years in jail and fined $5,000 for your first drunk driving conviction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 10,000 people were killed by drunk drivers in 2015.

And that’s because some drunk drivers return to the road, despite multiple DUI’s.

“We need to have laws that protect pedestrians and people on the road,” Karen Bryant of West Springfield told 22News. “And I think 3 times, there should be some kind of consequence.”

Greenfield Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Larson of Turners Falls Wednesday night for his fourth OUI offense.

“Why isn’t something being done to stop him from being allowed in the car again?” Kimberly Slepchuk of Longmeadow asked.

Refusing to take a breathalyzer test has serious consequences.

At that time, if they refuse to submit then they will lose their license for a minimum of 180 days.

Your second offense could land you in jail for up to 30 months, cost you $10,000 and the loss of your license for 2 years.

A third offense carries the maximum of five years in jail, $15,000 in fines and a 10 year license suspension.

A judge has the power to impose a lifetime license suspension if a driver refuses a breathalyzer after their fourth conviction for OUI.