Holyoke YMCA adds education part to summer programming

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke YMCA has blended summer recreation with learning enrichment for more than 100 neighborhood children

The program provides weeks of recreation at Chestnut Park near downtown, while also providing a learning part to the program.

The professional staff has set aside a portion of the day for those children who might have a learning disability.

Andrew Endress, a senior staff member at the Holyoke YMCA told 22News, “The program identifies kids who are falling behind 2 to 4 months in school, requiring not only classroom learning but enrichment skills.”

Endress and his staff start helping children as young as those in kindergarten.