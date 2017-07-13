Greenfield reminds residents to register their pets

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is reminding residents to register their dogs.

It’s an effort to ensure the safety of residents and other pets.

Any owner or keeper of a dog six months or older must license their dog annually, or face a fine.

Hannah Orenstein, from the T J O’Connor Animal Control and adoption center, told 22News not only is it required by law, but it can also help your pet find their way if they go missing.

“So the little ID tag you get when you license your dog has a number on it. Most clerks offices, if your dog is found, can look up that number,” Orenstein said. “And they’ll have your information attached to it, so a lot of time that means your dog can get a free ride home instead of coming to a shelter.”

The cost to register your pet depends on the city or town you live in, so check with your local town clerk.