Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce held annual pancake breakfast

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce held their 40th Pancake Breakfast at the South Middle School.

The pancake breakfast has been a tradition for the city, bringing the community together for generations.This year’s event featured music, face painting, bingo, and of course pancakes.

The event helps bring together residents, local businesses and organizations.

“It ties the business community to residents and the residents to the business community,” said Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kate Phelon. “We have pancakes, sausage, music, its just a great community event.”

Phelon said the event was moved inside this year because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Over one thousand people attended.