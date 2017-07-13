Grandmother left at wrong gate at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida woman visiting her grandchildren missed her flight home after being left at the wrong gate at a Massachusetts airport.

Denise Chase tells WHDH-TV her mother, 74-year-old Carmen Courchesne, was supposed to arrive in Fort Myers Tuesday after visiting her grandchildren in Boston. Chase says Courchesne is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, and she uses a wheelchair.

Chase says an employee assured her Courchesne would get to the right place after her flight’s gate was changed.

When she didn’t arrive, Chase called JetBlue and the airline found her mother at the wrong gate.

JetBlue booked a hotel room for Courchesne, and the next day the airline escorted her from the hotel to her seat on the plane.

JetBlue says they are conducting a “comprehensive review of the events.”