Funeral home horror

(WEYI) A Michigan funeral home has been shut down after inspectors discovered horrifying conditions inside.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department says Wednesday that it suspended the mortuary science license of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

The license of manager O’Neil Swanson II also was suspended.

There have been several investigations at the funeral home, and inspectors say they found unsanitary conditions and violations such as:

Maggots on the floor of the facility’s garage and garage door. Unrefrigerated human bodies were stored in the un-air-conditioned garage, some for more than 90 days and up to five months. Blood and fluid stained casket pillows laying in the hallway.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2t6JHsO