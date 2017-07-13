Fisherman reels in long lost purse

(WYFF/NBC News) A young South Carolina angler recently made the catch of a lifetime when he reeled in a long-lost purse.

Brodie Brooks, 11, hooked the purse while fishing for catfish on Lake Hartwell on July 4th. Despite being underwater for nearly 25 years, everything inside was remarkably preserved.

“It’s like my own little time capsule,” owner April Bolt says.

She thought the purse had been stolen when she left it on a boat 25 years ago, but now believes it simply fell overboard. Bolt says she is most excited to find photos of her son as a baby.

Brooks, meanwhile, wasn’t as impressed. “I kind of wished I had caught a fish,” he says.

