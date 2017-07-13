Emergency Withdrawal: Man stuck in ATM!

KRIS' Jennifer Lira Published: Updated:
ATM repairman stuck inside machine slips "Help Me" notes through receipt slot until he's rescued.

(KRIS/NBC News) What began as a routine maintenance stop turned into quite a predicament for an ATM repairman Wednesday in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The contractor got stuck inside the Bank of America ATM at a bank that’s being remodeled.

He didn’t have his cell phone.

Banking on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM by passing “help me” notes through the receipt slot of the machine.

Some people thought it was a joke, but thankfully, someone finally called police.

When officers arrived, they also thought it was a prank.

“We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It’s got to be a joke,” Senior Officer Richard Olden said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tPWTzj

