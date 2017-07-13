Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at a Waffle House

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(Donnie Wahlberg via Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTNH) – New Kids On The Block and “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is making headlines for leaving a very large tip at a North Carolina restaurant.

Early Thursday morning, Wahlberg took to his Facebook page to post a photo of a $2,000 tip he left on a $82.60 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte.

In the post Wahlberg wrote “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ❤️

The post has since been liked and shared by thousands.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook live from the restaurant with some fans. The video has over 200,000 views.

New Kids On The Block is in Charlotte to play a show at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s