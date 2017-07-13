Construction causes detour on East Columbus Avenue

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – The delays on the highway are usually caused by construction but Thursday presented drivers with a slightly different problem.

The construction on the raised portion of the highway caused detours on the city streets. A section of the road was closed Thursday, so large concrete mixers and pourers could begin repaving the I-91 viaduct. It’s all part of Mass DOT’s “phase two” construction.

The contractor has been given a bonus to finish early and they are months ahead of schedule and should be done before MGM’s casino opens.

Thursday’s detour affected East Columbus at Hampden Street from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Well I happen to work in the heart of downtown so I have to leave about 10 minutes every day. It’s long-term frustrating and yes, I have to deal with it every day,” Lisa Ballou of Three Rivers said.

Traffic going northbound was not affected.The congestion surrounded the I-91 north parking garage but the garage remained open for parking.

MassDOT says they remain committed to giving drivers full use of the I-91 north and south by Spring of next year before fully ending construction in January of 2019.