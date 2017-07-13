Chicopee man facing multiple charges after failing to stop for police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arraigned at Baystate Health in Springfield Thursday afternoon, on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 54-year-old Darryl Whitaker of Chicopee fled at high speeds and collided with another driver around 2:40 a.m., Wednesday.

Police had attempted to stop Whitaker for prior warrants and motor vehicle violations.

Whitaker is also being charged with failing to stop for police, marked lane and speeding violations in connection with a July 12 crash on I-91 in Northampton.

Whitaker is due back in Northampton District Court for a pre-trial hearing August 9.

His bail was set at $50,000 cash.

I-91 Police Chase View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Suspect vehicle (Photo credit: MassDOT) Massachusetts State Police Cruiser struck by sign. (Photo credit: MassDOT) Contractor's truck hit by suspect's car. (Photo credit: MassDOT)