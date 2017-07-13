Canine Flu: Vaccinate your dog!

(KOB) Many people get a flu shot each year to keep healthy, but there may be one a member of the family who needs one as well.

Canine flu is on the rise, and prevention is simple. Cases are on the rise nationally.

“It is a highly contagious virus that can be spread from dog to dog,” said Dr. Danois Salas, owner of TLC Pet Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “It can even be spread from dog to cat.”

Most of the symptoms are respiratory.

“Coughing, sneezing, sometimes they’ll develop a fever and may feel lethargic and not want to eat their food,” Salas said.

