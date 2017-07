WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters felt another round of wild weather Thursday, as heavy storms moved across western Massachusetts.

Motorists in Westfield not only experienced traffic, but heavy downpours.

The downpour slowed Traffic on Route 20 in Westfield.

One driver told 22News, the heavy rain flooded her front lawn.

“The water was over the curb and onto the condo, on the rocks,” Sandy Chedalier of West Springfield told 22News. “And then they closed the overpass. It was bad!”