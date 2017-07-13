1 dead after plane crash in New Hampshire

WINCHESTER, New Hampshire (WWLP) – One person is dead after their single engine plane crashed just over the state line in New Hampshire Thursday morning.

Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom told 22News that around 11 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls for a plane that sounded like it was having motor troubles and may have crashed in the area of Upper Snow Road.

When emergency crews got there they could not locate the plane.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called in. The Winchester Fire Department sent out multiple ATV’s to search the area.

A state police helicopter was also sent in to look but had to turn around because of severe storms.

At 5 p.m. the plane was found in the area of Warwick Road.

The pilot was the only person believed to be on board.

The FAA AND NTSB are now investigating this crash.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.