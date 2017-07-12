West Springfield police investigating several home break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is reminding residents to keep their homes locked after several house break-ins in the city.

According to West Springfield police, the break-ins have happened in the overnight and early morning hours at homes with unlocked back doors.

Police say homes were entered in the areas of Ashley Street, Plateau Avenue, and South Boulevard. The suspect is believed to be using the woods and hilly terrain as cover.

If you have any information, or see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call West Springfield police at 413-263-3210 or call 911 when appropriate.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is in West Springfield this morning speaking with police and residents about the recent break-ins in their city. Hear from them on 22News at Noon and Starting at 5:00 p.m.