Weather Alert Day: Flash flooding possible with storms on Wednesday

Heavy rain and wind gusts will also be a concern for Thursday

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The risk for slow moving thunderstorms on Wednesday into Wednesday evening could cause street flash flooding.

The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day in order to give you a “heads up” about the potential for this potentially hazardous weather.

While flash flooding is the main concern, lightning and damaging wind potential will also be worth watching, but would be more isolated.

Here’s what we’re expecting today:

Threats:

  • MAIN THREAT: Flash flooding
  • SECONDARY THREATS: Lightning, damaging winds
  • VERY LOW THREAT: Small hail

Timing:

  • MORNING: Isolated shower or storm
  • AFTERNOON-EARLY EVENING: Scattered downpours & storms

Safety & Preparedness: 

  • In the event a street is flooded, “turn around, don’t drown” and never drive through high water.
  • If you hear thunder, head indoors
  • Stay with 22News as we continue to track storm potential and more wet & stormy weather to end the week
