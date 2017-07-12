Volunteers offer help making repairs to war memorial

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from Home Depot along with the town’s public works employees were overhauling the West Springfield War Memorial on Wednesday.

The flag pole base at the complex hadn’t been replaced for at least one hundred years.

“They’re going to be laying down a concrete pad to help support the flags they put in in November,” Veteran Service Director Chris Lizotte explained. “Each flag now will have a ground light illuminating for nighttime.”

The work gives Home Depot employee Marco Lourenco a two-fold of pride. He’s taking part in his employer’s community service project and, after serving seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps, paying respect to his fellow veterans.

The flagpole improvements will compliment recent renovations to the nearby war memorial monuments inscribed with the names of fallen veterans from West Springfield.

Hundreds gather at these monuments each year on Memorial Day to salute the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.