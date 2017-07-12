Volunteers offer help making repairs to war memorial

Repairs part of a series of renovations to the city's war memorial

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from Home Depot along with the town’s public works employees were overhauling the West Springfield War Memorial on Wednesday.

The flag pole base at the complex hadn’t been replaced for at least one hundred years.

“They’re going to be laying down a concrete pad to help support the flags they put in in November,” Veteran Service Director Chris Lizotte explained. “Each flag now will have a ground light illuminating for nighttime.”

The work gives Home Depot employee Marco Lourenco a two-fold of pride. He’s taking part in his employer’s community service project and, after serving seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps, paying respect to his fellow veterans.

The flagpole improvements will compliment recent renovations to the nearby war memorial monuments inscribed with the names of fallen veterans from West Springfield.

Hundreds gather at these monuments each year on Memorial Day to salute the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s