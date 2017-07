LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A huge tree fell on a house in Longmeadow during Wednesday afternoon’s storms.

The large tree cracked at its base and fell onto the house on Longmeadow Street, causing significant damage to the roof.

A car was also trapped under branches from that tree.

The house has since been taped off with caution tape.

Just across the street on the Longmeadow town Green, another tree was damaged as a result of the storms.