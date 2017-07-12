The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The annual Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive is July 12 from 12 – 6pm at the Better Living Center on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. Danny talked to Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, Lisa Bakowski, a blood recipient, Eugene J. Cassidy, President & CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, and Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England, about the critical need for blood right now, and how you can donate.

The Big E/Six Flags Super Blood Drive
July 12th
12pm – 6pm
Better Living Center, Eastern States Exposition
All presenting donors will receive a complimentary Six Flags ticket

