Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through western Massachusetts Wednesday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:
- 4:30 P.M. Longmeadow: Thunderstorm with gusty wind and heavy rain moved through town toppling trees and causing some minor street flooding
- 5:29 P.M. Springfield: Manhole covers popping up due to flooding on Main Street near McDonalds
- 5:54 P.M. Agawam: Mill Street impassable due to flooding at intersection of Mill Street
- 6:07 P.M. Agawam: Two feet of water on Mill Street between Henry and Poplar Streets
If you can safely send photos or videos of storm damage, please send them to reportit@wwlp.com.