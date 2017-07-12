Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

Published:
Photo Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through western Massachusetts Wednesday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

  • 4:30 P.M. Longmeadow: Thunderstorm with gusty wind and heavy rain moved through town toppling trees and causing some minor street flooding
  • 5:29 P.M. Springfield: Manhole covers popping up due to flooding on Main Street near McDonalds
  • 5:54 P.M. Agawam: Mill Street impassable due to flooding at intersection of Mill Street
  • 6:07 P.M. Agawam: Two feet of water on Mill Street between Henry and Poplar Streets

