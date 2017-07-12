(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through western Massachusetts Wednesday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

4:30 P.M. Longmeadow: Thunderstorm with gusty wind and heavy rain moved through town toppling trees and causing some minor street flooding

5:29 P.M. Springfield: Manhole covers popping up due to flooding on Main Street near McDonalds

5:54 P.M. Agawam: Mill Street impassable due to flooding at intersection of Mill Street

6:07 P.M. Agawam: Two feet of water on Mill Street between Henry and Poplar Streets

If you can safely send photos or videos of storm damage, please send them to reportit@wwlp.com.

Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department Photo Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department Photo Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department