Southwick PD: Homes entered through windows, doors in recent break-ins

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police are investigating recent home break-ins in which they say suspects forced their way into homes through windows and doors.

According to Southwick police, several break-ins have happened in town over the past few weeks. They say no one has been home at the time of any of the break-ins.

Southwick police say suspects have stolen small items from the homes such as jewelry, cash and electronic devices.

If you have any information or see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call Southwick police at 413-569-5348. Police also recommend writing down license plate numbers if you believe you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood.

22News has put in a call to the Southwick Police Department for more information about where the break-ins occurred.