Salvation Army providing summer day camp for kids

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Most of us are familiar with the Salvation Army’s humanitarian work especially during Christmas.

But were you aware the Salvation Army in Springfield provides a summer day camp experience for disadvantaged younger children? It’s a five week program for a minimal fee at their headquarters on Pearl Street.

Social service director Danielle La Taille told 22News, this summer they’re focusing on helping older children who might be more at risk.

“Just a lot of peer support, a lot of our counselors used to come to camp and now they’re counselors in the New England Farm Workers summer employment program,” La Taille said.

The Springfield Salvation Army has provided a summer camp program for the past ten years.