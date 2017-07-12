River Street in West Springfield closed due to wild weather

River Street is a known area for flooding

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wild weather caused major traffic concerns for drivers in west Springfield Wednesday night.

Flash flooding filled River Street beneath the railroad overpass. River Street was closed to all traffic.

Many motorists on their way home from work, were forced to make a u-turn and go the other way. The water was so high, a bicyclist had to carry his bike thru the water.

Jim Fenton of Agawam told 22News he’s never seen anything like it.

“I was amazed when I came around the corner, I was surprised there were cars pulled over, including there’s a problem with all this rain,” Fenton said. “It’s been wild, it’s been a wild summer.”

River Street is known for flooding in heavy rain, because its the lowest point at the bottom of two hills.

River Street connects drivers from South Boulevard in West Springfield to Memorial Avenue in Agawam.

