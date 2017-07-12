Register of Deeds: Economy getting stronger, but too few homes on market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The bi-annual forecast of the state of real property in Hampden County has been released.

Hampden County Register of Deeds, Donald E. Ashe, told 22News the economy is thriving, but there are a couple discouraging factors.

Ashe said in a release sent to 22News, that revenue is up and foreclosures are down.

However, Ashe said that the prices of homes are driving millennials and buyers over the age of 65 out of the market.

Ashe told 22News that the low amount of homes and large amount of interest is what’s raising the cost of property in the area.

22News reporter Sy Becker will bring you more information about the real estate forecast in Hampden County on 22News Starting at 5.