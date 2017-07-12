Power problem stops trains in downtown Boston

By Published:
[File Photo/SHNS]

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says passengers had to be taken off trains that stopped moving due to a power problem in Boston.

MBTA says the problem at Boylston Station led to the suspension of service Wednesday between Government Center and Arlington Station on the Green Line.

Spokesman Joe Pesaturo says a damaged pantograph atop a trolley at Boylston impacted an overhead wire, which led to power being locked out in the section between Arlington and Park Stations. He says less than 200 passengers walked off trains.

Pesaturo says there was a small fire in the wooden trough near the wire, but that didn’t cause the outage.

The MBTA says service has resumed between the Arlington and Government Center Stations.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s