Power problem stops trains in downtown Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says passengers had to be taken off trains that stopped moving due to a power problem in Boston.

MBTA says the problem at Boylston Station led to the suspension of service Wednesday between Government Center and Arlington Station on the Green Line.

Spokesman Joe Pesaturo says a damaged pantograph atop a trolley at Boylston impacted an overhead wire, which led to power being locked out in the section between Arlington and Park Stations. He says less than 200 passengers walked off trains.

Pesaturo says there was a small fire in the wooden trough near the wire, but that didn’t cause the outage.

The MBTA says service has resumed between the Arlington and Government Center Stations.