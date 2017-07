PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are searching for a missing teen.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 15-year-old Pailey Baczek-Kirby may be in Pittsfield or Lanesboro.

She is described as being white, with light brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you have any information, or believe you have seen Pailey, you’re asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.