Part of I-91 North in Northampton closed due to crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious accident has closed down part of I-91 North in Northampton.

State Police Lieutenant Brian Gladdu told 22News, all drivers are being diverted at Exit 18 because of the accident.

Lt. Gladdu could not provide information on the crash but a 22News camera crew saw a damaged truck and state police cruiser. There was also a burned-out vehicle that was still smoking.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

22News will continue to cover this story.