Marijuana bill still undecided by lawmakers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers are having a tough time agreeing on reforming the state’s new marijuana law.

Governor Charlie Baker said lawmakers are running out of time.

Governor Baker is running out of patience with lawmakers who have yet to craft a bill to reform the state’s voter-approved marijuana law.

“I think it should stay the way it was, the way the residents and tax payers of Massachusetts voted it in,” Jim Henry of West Springfield said.

The House and Senate suspended their discussions on marijuana reform last month so they could complete the already overdue budget.

They’re struggling to agree on issues like taxes and local control over pot shops.

Governor Baker said if lawmakers are unable to come to a resolution, he may enact the voter-approved law as it stands.

A man visiting from a state where the drug is legal told 22News, the drug is everywhere.

“In Washington, it’s all over,” Binod Sapkota from Seattle, Washington said. “It’s legal everywhere. There’s more marijuana stores in Washington then gas stations.”

Governor Baker is not only under pressure from lawmakers, but also voters.

The law requires Baker to begin appointing a Cannabis Advisory Board by August 1.