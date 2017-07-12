Man who inspired ice bucket challenge is home from hospital

Pete Frates
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, left, appears with his wife Julie, center, and two-year-old daughter Lucy, right, moments after he was presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award, at their home in Beverly, Mass. Pete Frates, the man who inspired the ice bucket challenge to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research, could be released from the hospital this week, his family said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A man who inspired the ice bucket challenge to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig’s disease research has been released from the hospital.

Pete Frates’ family posted on their Facebook page Wednesday evening that Frates is home.

Frates posted a picture on Twitter of him surrounded by his family. The post says: “good to b home.”

Frates was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital last week. His brother recently told a Boston sports radio show he had his “fingers crossed” that Frates would be released this week.

Pete Frates was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2012. The disease weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning. There is no known cure.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million when it took off worldwide on social media in 2014.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

