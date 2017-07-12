Ludlow PD looking for two adults after ‘suspicious activity’ at playground

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are looking to identify two adults who they say approached children at a town playground Tuesday.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Michael Gilrein told 22News a parent called in to report a man and a woman who had allegedly approached her 12-year-old daughter and a group of friends at the playground between Chestnut and Sewall Streets.

Gilrein says the adults, described as being white and in their 30s, allegedly talked to the children about drug and alcohol abuse and told them they ran a substance abuse facility.

Ludlow police say the interaction between the adults and the children did not involve “any overt acts that compromised the safety of the children,” but that they are actively trying to identify the two adults.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.