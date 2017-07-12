Ludlow PD looking for two adults after ‘suspicious activity’ at playground

Police asking parents to be vigilant in reporting similar incidents

By Published: Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are looking to identify two adults who they say approached children at a town playground Tuesday.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Michael Gilrein told 22News a parent called in to report a man and a woman who had allegedly approached her 12-year-old daughter and a group of friends at the playground between Chestnut and Sewall Streets.

Gilrein says the adults, described as being white and in their 30s, allegedly talked to the children about drug and alcohol abuse and told them they ran a substance abuse facility.

Ludlow police say the interaction between the adults and the children did not involve “any overt acts that compromised the safety of the children,” but that they are actively trying to identify the two adults.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s