Longmeadow PD: Three break-ins in last 24 hours

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are reminding residents to keep their cars and homes locked up and well-kept while away on vacation, after three recent breaking and entering crimes in the last 24 hours.

According to Longmeadow police, the first incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Silver Birch Road, where a car was broken into. Police say hours earlier they were called to Green Willow Drive for a report of a suspicious individual walking on the street. The same individual was later linked to the car break-in on Silver Birch Road.

Later Tuesday afternoon, police say they were called to the area of Blueberry Hill Road and Pinewood Drive, where three bikes were allegedly stolen from an open garage. Three teenage suspects believed to be involved were last seen on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday around 3:17 a.m. Longmeadow police say a suspect tried to break into a Morgan Ridge home by kicking in the window. The suspect was allegedly scared off by the home’s alarm system. No one was home at the time.

Longmeadow Police Dog Kai was able to track the suspect’s scent from the kicked-in window to the area of Tiffany Street in Springfield. This break-in also remains under investigation.

“Residents be advised: If you’re away on vacation, try and have a neighbor pick up any mail or notices on the front door,” Police wrote in a Facebook post. “Having a pile of mail is a clear indication to the bad guys that no one is home. Leaving lights on is a good options as well.”

If you have any information, call Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311.