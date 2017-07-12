Life-sized cutout of police cruiser slows down drivers

The town police are allegedly OK with the sign

Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has gotten drivers to slow down for years with the help of a life-sized cutout of a police cruiser posted in his driveway.

Kelly Tufts tells WFXT-TV he got the life-sized Crown Victoria sign from a friend who owned a salvage yard. The sign is made of plywood and aluminum siding.

He puts it outside his Lakeville home on weekends and during holidays to slow down drivers in the area. The sign is reflective at night.

Tufts says town police are OK with the sign, but some passing drivers have given offensive hand gestures.

He says they’d enjoy the sign “if it was their neighborhood” where speeding cars were being slowed down.

___

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

