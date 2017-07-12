It doesn’t need to be raining to get struck by lightning

Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may think if the rain hasn’t started, you’re safe from lightning.

With thunderstorms in the near future, it’s worth remembering just how far away from a storm you need to get to be safe.

Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a storm. It doesn’t even need to be raining over you to get struck.

A general rule of thumb is if you can hear thunder, you can get struck by lightning.

The rhyme goes “When thunder roars, go indoors,”  which is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm.

