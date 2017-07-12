Free outdoor movies begin in Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy a movie with family and friends this summer, you’re in luck!

The City of Springfield’s “Movies in the Park” series is scheduled to begin next week.

For three weeks straight, movies will be played on a giant, inflatable projector screen Mondays at Kenefick Park, Wednesdays at Blunt Park, and Fridays at Forest Park. The movies all start at 8:15 p.m., and are free to attend.

Here is the full schedule for the “Movies in the Park” series:

Monday, July 17- Kenefick Park: Homeward Bound

Wednesday, July 19- Blunt Park: Homeward Bound

Friday, July 21- Forest Park: Homeward Bound

Monday, July 24- Kenefick Park: Tarzan

Wednesday, July 26- Blunt Park: Tarzan

Friday, July 28- Forest Park: Tarzan

Monday, July 31- Kenefick Park: Up

Wednesday, August 2- Blunt Park: Up

Friday, August 4- Forest Park: Up

“My administration’s continued efforts to enhance quality of life with these types of family fun entertainment,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “How appropriate it is to have the legendary Sy Becker ‘with another look at the movies’ being part of this family friendly activities in our beautiful park system under the direction of Pat Sullivan and team.”

22News Reporter Sy Becker was in Springfield Wednesday morning with Sarno and Springfield’s Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management to announce the beginning of the series. Learn more on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.