Eversource keeping up with high demand during summer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource is keeping up with the high summertime demand of providing energy to local businesses.

In a release sent to 22News, Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress says crews work year-round upgrading existing infrastructure to ensure all customers can enjoy dependable power.

One of their customers is Sianos Restaurant in Springfield.

“You can’t make money without electricity,” Martino DiBenedetto, owner of Sianos, said in the release. “Just talking about losing power makes my heart stop.”

Eversource is making many system improvements in western Mass. These improvements include the Pittsfield-to-Greenfield Area Solution Project and continuing tree work around the area as part of the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program.

Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley says Eversource is continuously upgrading the electric system in communities across Western Mass.

“We’re always working to strenghten the electric system so that we can continue providing customers with the reliable service they deserve,” Foley said.

Their projects in each of the company’s service areas increase the amount of electricity that’s available and reduce the duration of outages when they occur.