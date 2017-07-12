Donations drop in summer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Donations drop every summer. Food banks and the American Red Cross are running low on supplies and much needed blood donations.

When the weather gets warmer, the East Longmeadow food bank runs dry. This food bank serves 90 families in East Longmeadow and they don’t have much left. They’ve already run out of staples like peanut butter and personal care items.

“For some reason people think that during the summer you don’t go hungry and we’re not quite sure what the mentality is with that,” said Carolyn Brennan, the Executive Director at the Eastlongmeadow Council on Aging. “But, it’s been consistent for the last ten years.”

Food banks aren’t the only ones that suffer from a summer dip in donations. The American Red Cross sees a shortage in blood donations.

“There’s a constant need for blood”, said Red Cross Spokesperson, Kelly Isenor. “This is an emergency need, but there’s always a constant need for blood. Blood is perishable. It can’t be created in a lab. It only comes from the human body.”

The red cross is behind by 1,500 pints of donated blood.

Holidays and summer are slow times for donations because people travel and facilities where blood drives are usually held, like schools, are closed.

But, the need is just as great as the rest of the year, and The Red Cross said one donation can save three lives.